Police searching for suspect who attacked postal worker in North Salt Lake

Postal trucks are parked at a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office location. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are investigating after a postal worker was attacked in North Salt Lake Sunday.

Mitch Gwilliam with the North Salt Lake Police Department tells ABC4 that the postal worker was driving near West Redwood road in Foxboro when a man pulled up and was yelling at him.

The man then hit the postal worker, knocking him unconscious.

Neighbors reportedly saw the mailman on the ground and ran to his aid. Police say the mailman didn’t have much recollection of the incident.

However, camera footage in the area captured a description of a suspect vehicle. The picture of the suspect vehicle has not yet been released.

Police say they are looking for a newer Honda CRV with partial Utah Plate number “W15.”

Anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts or has information about the incident is asked to contact the North Salt Lake Police Department at 801-298-6000.