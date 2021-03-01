Police searching for suspect wanted in multiple car burglaries in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person wanted in multiple car burglaries in Utah County.

According to a post on the Utah County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the suspect is wanted for multiple car burglaries that occurred in the Pioneer neighborhood in Utah County,

“Multiple people affected by the individual’s actions and we would like to speak with them,” The UCSO said in a Facebook post.

If you have any information on this suspect, you are asked to contact Detective Turner at the UCSO at 801-851-4023 or 801-789-6707.