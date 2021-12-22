Police searching for suspect in Sandy supermarket robbery

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are investigating an attempted robbery of a Sandy supermarket on Wednesday.

Sandy Police say the incident happened at a Harmons supermarket located at 7755 S 700 E around 10 a.m. Officials describe the suspect as a white male standing 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build. He is currently at large.

Police say the suspect approached the service counter and demanded cash from employees while threatening danger with a knife.

An employee alerted authorities to the hold-up and when the suspect realized police were on the way, he fled the scene.

Police say the suspect never produced a knife during the incident, but they are still investigating the situation.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

