Police searching for suspect in Eagle Mountain armed robbery

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office and Lehi Police Department responded to an armed robbery at a Domino’s Pizza restaurant in Eagle Mountain late Thursday night, according to Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer from the Utah County Sheriff’s Department.

Employees at the restaurant were closing the building for the night when a suspect wearing a mask and dark clothing entered the building and demanded money. The suspect was carrying a rifle.

The suspect left on foot and according to officials, has not been caught yet. The suspect is about six feet tall with a thin build. Since the suspect was wearing a mask, officials are unsure of the suspect’s race or facial features.

Deputies and a canine from the Utah County Sheriff’s Department searched for the suspect. Detectives are working on several leads in locating the suspect.

