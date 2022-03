SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for two men who allegedly broke into a mail building on March 13.

According to police, the two suspects broke into the Silver Creek mail building around 2 a.m. The two men were seen stealing several bins containing letters and packages.

Courtesy: SCSO

Courtesy: SCSO

Courtesy: SCSO

Courtesy: SCSO

Police say the suspects arrived at the building in a mid-90s chevy 1500 truck. They were able to get into the building through a package door.

Officials are currently trying to identify the suspects.