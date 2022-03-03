SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for two shooting suspects who destroyed dozens of cars in South Salt Lake early Thursday morning.

Authorities say the drive-by shooting happened near the area of 3000 S 200 E around 12:30 a.m.

The two suspects shot up around a dozen vehicles in a parking lot before fleeing the scene.

They were seen driving a dark-colored sedan during the incident, according to police.

Details are limited, but no injuries were reported.

Police are still searching for the suspects. Anyone who may have information regarding the incident should contact the local police.