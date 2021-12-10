Police searching for Riverton porch pirate

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman?

Riverton Police are searching for a woman who’s suspected of stealing packages off people’s front porches. Officials say she’s been striking around the Riverton and South Jordan area.

Authorities say the suspect drives a small, dark-colored SUV and her name may be Valeria.

(Courtesy of Riverton City Police)



(Courtesy of Riverton City Police)

(Courtesy of Riverton City Police)

(Courtesy of Riverton City Police)

As the holiday season is in full swing, millions of packages are being delivered filled with holiday gifts. Authorities say it’s important to keep a close watch on your packages and report any suspicious activity you may witness.

If you have seen this woman or have any information about the case, contact Riverton Police at (385) 281-2465 and reference case # RV21-16770.