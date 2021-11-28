Police searching for porch thief in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS. Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

Police are searching for a man after he was spotted stealing packages off someone’s porch.

Cottonwood Heights Police (CHPD) says the theft occurred in the Giverny home community in Cottonwood Heights.

The porch pirate was caught red-handed on a home security camera. With the holiday season in full swing, more packages will be delivered to homes which means greater opportunity for porch thieves to strike.

“Please, we want you to call on suspicious people in your neighborhood,” says the CHPD. “I promise you’re not bothering us.”

CHPD is asking anyone with information about the suspect to call (801) 944-7100.