Police searching for porch pirate suspect in Murray

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Murray Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a suspect in an alleged package theft.

According to police, the woman, shown in the video below, can be seen getting out of a light gray Mercedes SUV and stealing a package from a porch around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to contact the Murray Police Department Dispatch on Facebook, or by phone at 801-840-4000. Anyone who contacts police about the incident is asked to reference case 2021-12919.