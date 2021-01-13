Police searching for person of interest in attempted bank robbery in Lehi

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) — Police are searching for a person of interest in a bank robbery that occurred in Lehi Monday afternoon.

According to the Lehi Police department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at Zions Bank at 620 East Main St in Lehi.

Police said that the crime first began at Hart’s gas station at 108 East State St, where a suspect got into the backseat of a car while a woman was putting gas in her car.

When the woman got back into her car, the suspect told her to drive to Zions Bank and she wouldn’t be heard, according to a post on the Lehi Police Department Facebook page.

When the two arrived at the bank, the woman got out of her car and ran inside the bank to get away from the suspect.

The male suspect then stole the woman’s car and drove northbound on i-15, exiting at the #288 exit, where police said the suspect then drove over a median, disabling the car.

The suspect then ran east through a field and multiple businesses at which point officers were unable to locate him.

According to the Lehi Police Department, evidence collected at the scene lead officers to identify 33-year-old Eon McNeil as a person of interest in the crime.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Lehi City Police Department 385-201-1005 or 801-794-3970 to contact the department after hours, or you can email Detective W. Smith at wsmith@lehi-ut.gov.