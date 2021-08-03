Police searching for Murray theft suspect

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Murray Police Department is asking the public for help in locating an alleged theft suspect.

Police say the suspect, pictured below, reportedly stole tools from a store that was under renovation at Fashion Place Mall.

(Courtesy: Murray Police Department)

(Courtesy: Murray Police Department)

(Courtesy: Murray Police Department)

“He was wearing a Hawaiian print shirt, khaki pants, a visor and what appeared to be golf type shoes,” Murray Police said in a Facebook post.

The man was then seen leaving the mall parking lot in a grey Honda CRV.

Picture of the alleged suspect’s Honda CRV (Courtesy: Murray Police Department)

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to call 801-840-4000 and reference case MR2021-23386