Police searching for Murray theft suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy; Murray Police Department

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Murray Police Department is asking the public for help in locating an alleged theft suspect.

Police say the suspect, pictured below, reportedly stole tools from a store that was under renovation at Fashion Place Mall.

  • (Courtesy: Murray Police Department)
  • (Courtesy: Murray Police Department)
  • (Courtesy: Murray Police Department)

“He was wearing a Hawaiian print shirt, khaki pants, a visor and what appeared to be golf type shoes,” Murray Police said in a Facebook post.

The man was then seen leaving the mall parking lot in a grey Honda CRV.

Picture of the alleged suspect’s Honda CRV (Courtesy: Murray Police Department)

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to call 801-840-4000 and reference case MR2021-23386

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files