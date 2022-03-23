JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a woman who went missing from Rocky Ridge Tuesday evening.

Police are searching for 45-year-old Lenore Allred. Allred is 5’8, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and “red/brown” hair. Her family is worried about her welfare and safety, a press release states.

The Juab County Sheriff’s Office, along with Juab County Search and Rescue members, has been working together with the local community to determine the whereabouts of Allred.

Utah County Search and Rescue have also been searching in the area south of Utah County, along with the Department of Public Safety.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Allred, please contact the Juab County Sheriff’s Office at 435-623-1344.