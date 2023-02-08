UPDATE:

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Linkoln has been found safe and healthy, Brigham City police say.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Authorities are currently trying to locate an “endangered” 14-year-old boy believed to have been missing since 2:40 p.m. today.

Linkoln, 14, was last seen leaving Box Elder Middle School wearing a lime green coat and tan pants, Brigham City police say. The boy is 5’9” and weighs 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police advise community members not to approach him and instead call Box Elder Dispatch at (435) 723-5227.