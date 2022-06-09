SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) – Police are searching for a South Salt Lake man who’s been missing since Sunday.

Cornelis Frederik Bogslag, 30, was last seen on June 5, at his apartment in South Salt Lake. Bogslag missed work on Monday and has not been seen since, according to the South Salt Lake Police Department.

Bogslag drives a silver 2012 Suzuki SX4 that was located on Sunday in a remote area of Summit County, a press release states.

Courtesy: South Salt Lake Police Department

The car’s license plate E068FE had been removed prior to the car being found.

Police say Bogslag goes by the nickname “Casey.”

If anyone has seen or has any information on the whereabouts of Bogslag please call the South Salt Lake Police Department at 801-412-3644 and reference case number LK2022-18693.