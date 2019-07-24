Police searching for missing Salt Lake City man

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are looking for a missing 61-year-old man last seen Tuesday morning.

According to a press release issued by TURN Community Services, Kevin Hall was last seen leaving from his apartment at 11 a.m.

He was walking from the area of 200 East 1800 South to his favorite 7-Eleven located down the street on 2100 South.

Employees confirmed seeing Kevin Tuesday and those employees who conduct well checks discovered he was missing.

Kevin is described as 6 foot 3 inches tall, 150 pounds with grey/black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

About Kevin:

Kevin is verbal but may not speak when spoken to.

Kevin may put his head down when spoken to.

Kevin loves to walk around Salt Lake City and is also known to walk long distances and could be mistaken for being a homeless individual.

If you see him, please contact Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000 and refer to case # 19-134940 or you may call Cindie Quintana, Director of Public Relations 801-879-6136

