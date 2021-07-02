Police searching for missing Ogden teen

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help in locating a teen last seen in Ogden.

According to the Ogden Police Department, 15-year-old William Smith was last seen in the 900 block of 32nd street in Ogden around 1:00 a.m. on July 1.

Courtesy: Ogden Police Department

He is described as 5-feet-9 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say William may be planning to leave Ogden on a train.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Ogden Police non-emergency dispatch number at 801-629-8221.