Police searching for missing man after car found abandoned in American Fork Canyon

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a man who has been missing since July 11.

Darren Przybyla’s car was found abandoned in American Fork Canyon above Tibble Fork Reservoir along Snake Creek Road.

He had previously told family members that he was going camping in the area.

Map showing where Przybyla’s abandoned car was found (Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

The UCSO says they have been searching for Przybyla since July 26 but have been unable to find him.

A photo of Przybyla can be found below, but police say he will have a beard and will “look more disheveled than this photo of him.”

Darren Przybyla (Courtesy: Utah County Sherriff’s Office)

Przybyla requires a cane or walker to get around.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call Central Utah Dispatch at (801)-794-3970 and ask to speak with a deputy.