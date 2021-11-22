Silver Alert activated for missing elderly Provo man with special needs

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a missing elderly man with special needs in Provo on Monday.

Provo Police have identified the man as 62-year-old John Stapleton. He is described as 5′ 10″ tall, 185 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, blue jeans, and mismatched black and white shoes. One shoe has a white stripe on it.

Police say the man suffers from dementia and has Type 1 diabetes. He is also known to frequent the North Provo and Orem areas.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the missing man to contact (801) 852-6210.