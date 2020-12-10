Missing 7-year-old out of Herriman found safe

UPDATE: 12/10/2020

Trystan has been found safe and returned to his family, according to police.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing 7-year-old out of Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) — Police are searching for a missing 7-year-old boy who was reported missing out of Herriman on Thursday evening.

According to the Herriman Police Department, 7-year-old Trystan was last seen around 6 p.m. on Thursday near the Copperwood Apartments in Herriman.

Police say he was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Herriman Police dispatch at 801-840-4000.

