Police searching for missing 18-year-old

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for an 18-year-old man last seen in the Murray area.

According to the Unified Police Department, Atkins Hamilton, 18, was last seen in the area of 700 W. 4200 S. in Murray.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a long sleeve burgundy shirt, dark joggers, and a black coat.

He is 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he is considered to be high functioning autistic with limited verbal communication skills.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake.