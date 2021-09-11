UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old SLC boy has been found

SATURDAY 9/11/21 12:35 p.m.

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have reported that a missing boy from Salt Lake City has been found.

The boy returned home on Saturday afternoon after officials first reported the boy missing on Friday night.

Police say the boy returned home on his own.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing 12-year-old SLC child

SATURDAY 9/11/21 11:50 a.m.

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a child who has been missing since Friday night.

The missing child has been identified as 12-year-old Gavin Morrow, according to the South Salt Lake Police Department.

Morrow is about 5 feet tall, weighs 70 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red Nike shirt with blue jeans and brown sandals.

Police say Morrow left his foster home on Friday night around 8 p.m. while riding a black bicycle.

Officials believe Morrow left because he was upset after playing a video game.

Anyone with information about the missing boy’s whereabouts are asked to call South Salt Lake Police at (801) 840-4000.