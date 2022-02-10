Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl from Tooele

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who went missing Thursday morning.

Divina Martinez, 12, was last seen Wednesday morning at her home in Stansbury Park near Old Mill Elementary School.

Martinez is described as 5 feet tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, shoes, with three backpacks containing an Xbox.

It is unknown if she left the area walking or if she was picked up by someone.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding her whereabouts contact The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office at 435-882-5600.