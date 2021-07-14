Police searching for man involved in alleged hate crime in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man believed to have been involved in a hate crime in Cottonwood Heights.

According to the Cottonwood Heights Police Department, the man pictured below allegedly threatened to assault Asian businesses owners on Union Park and slash their tires while screaming racial slurs.

Courtesy: Cottonwood Heights Police Department

Courtesy: Cottonwood Heights Police Department

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40’s, around 5-feet-10 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, with waist-length gray hair.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to contact Cottonwood Heights police at (801) 944-7100.