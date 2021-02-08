Police searching for harassment suspect in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – The American Fork Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who allegedly harassed a woman in Cedar Hills.

According to a post on the American Fork, police are searching for the man after they say he was involved in the ongoing harassment of a woman.

In the post police, speaking directly to the suspect said, “If this individual is seeing this post, we would strongly recommend you contact the police department and find us before we find you. This will result in the best outcome for everyone involved.”

Anyone who has any information on the suspect is asked to contact Detective Garcia with the American Fork Police Department.