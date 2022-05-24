WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen her?

Police are asking the public for help in locating a 13-year-old West Jordan girl who has been missing since Saturday, May 21.

According to the West Jordan Police Department, Isabella Kidman contacted an unknown man on social media and met with the man on May 21 near 7600 South Redwood Road around 10:30 p.m.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Isabella is 5’7” and 190 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. Isabella was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering on the front and Rick from “Rick and Morty” on the back, white sweatpants and

checkered Van’s shoes.

While the identity of the man is unknown at this time, surveillance video from a nearby middle school shows the man to be possibly Hispanic with dark hair. The two were seen leaving together in a light blue crossover SUV.

“Although Isabella willingly left the male subject, it causes us great concern for Isabella’s safety

that an unknown adult met with a juvenile late at night and took her away from her family.

Isabella’s parents desperately want Isabella to come home,” said Officer Samuel Winkler of the West

Jordan Police Department.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Isabella or the suspect is asked to call West Jordan Police at 801-840-4000 or 911 immediately and reference case #WJ22-24567.