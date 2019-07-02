Police searching for driver who fled after rollover crash

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are looking for a driver who fled after a rollover crash.

The crash happened near 2700 South State Street and police said the at-fault driver fled on foot.

Police say they are searching the area, but there are no road closures and traffic is flowing along State Street.

Police say the scene is still active as they try to locate the runaway driver.

If you have any information about this incident call the South Salt Lake Police at 801-412-3600.

This is a developing story. updates will be provided as they become available.

