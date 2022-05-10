SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help in their investigation into Monday night’s fatal shooting in South Salt Lake.

The South Salt Lake Police Department is trying to identify the driver and passengers of a 2014-2020 dark blue or black Chevy Impala believed to be connected to the shooting.

Officials say the vehicle was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Monday night traveling southbound on Main Street. The vehicle was also seen exiting the WinCo parking lot through the southwest exit onto Main Street.

Courtesy: South Salt Lake PD

Courtesy: South Salt Lake PD

“The occupants in the vehicle are believed to be known associates of Romero Charles Stevens (27) found deceased, with multiple gun shot wounds, in the roadway on Main Street,” South Salt Lake Police explained in a Facebook post.

The occupants are all men ranging in ages from 18 to 35 years old.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 801-840-4000 or email nheile@sslc.gov.