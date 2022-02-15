Police searching for Cottonwood Heights burglary suspect

Local News

by: Kiah Armstrong

Posted: / Updated:

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – The Cottonwood Heights Police Department is searching for a burglary suspect Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the suspect is involved in a business burglary.

The suspect is a white male who is approximately 30 with an average build.

  • Courtesy: Cottonwood Heights Police
  • Courtesy: Cottonwood Heights Police
  • Courtesy: Cottonwood Heights Police

The man arrived at the business that he allegedly burglarized in an early 2000’s white Ford F150 two door with an access cab, a Facebook post states.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact detective Incardine at 801-944-7041.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories