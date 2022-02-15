Police searching for Cottonwood Heights burglary suspect

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – The Cottonwood Heights Police Department is searching for a burglary suspect Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the suspect is involved in a business burglary.

The suspect is a white male who is approximately 30 with an average build.

Courtesy: Cottonwood Heights Police

The man arrived at the business that he allegedly burglarized in an early 2000’s white Ford F150 two door with an access cab, a Facebook post states.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact detective Incardine at 801-944-7041.