Police searching for Cottonwood Heights burglary suspect

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – The Cottonwood Heights Police Department is searching for a burglary suspect Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the suspect is involved in a business burglary.
The suspect is a white male who is approximately 30 with an average build.
The man arrived at the business that he allegedly burglarized in an early 2000’s white Ford F150 two door with an access cab, a Facebook post states.
If anyone has information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact detective Incardine at 801-944-7041.