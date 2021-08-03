Police searching for Cedar City porch pirate

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Cedar City Police Department

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help in locating a suspected porch pirate in Cedar City.

A video posted by the Cedar City Police Department shows a woman getting out of her car parked by a curb and approach the front porch of a home. The woman then grabs a package off the porch and swiftly walks back towards the car.

“Today is Tuesday, so we need someone to tattle tale on this porch pirate,” police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Cedar City Police Department at (435)-586-2956 and reference case number C21-02128

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files