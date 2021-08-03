Police searching for Cedar City porch pirate

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help in locating a suspected porch pirate in Cedar City.

A video posted by the Cedar City Police Department shows a woman getting out of her car parked by a curb and approach the front porch of a home. The woman then grabs a package off the porch and swiftly walks back towards the car.

“Today is Tuesday, so we need someone to tattle tale on this porch pirate,” police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Cedar City Police Department at (435)-586-2956 and reference case number C21-02128