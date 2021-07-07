Police searching for car burglary suspects in Logan

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help in locating suspects allegedly involved in a car burglary in Logan.

According to a Facebook post from the Logan City Police Department, two suspects are seen on surveillance video stealing a wallet from a car in a parking lot.

Police said the suspects took money from the wallet and then returned the wallet to the car.

If you have any information on the suspects shown in the video, you are asked to contact Detective Wursten of the Logan City Police Department at 435-716-9485