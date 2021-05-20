Police searching for burglary suspects in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – The Cottonwood Heights Police Department is asking the public for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Police said the burglary took place in Countrywood Circle in Cottonwood Heights.
In surveillance video posted to the department’s Twitter account, the alleged burglars are seen looking at items stored on the back of a motorcycle.
Police did not provide any further information about the incident.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CHPD at 801-944-7100