HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Heber City Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a burglary suspect.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the suspect, pictured below, was allegedly involved in a recent business burglary.

Further details about the burglary were not released.

If you believe you know who the suspect is, you are asked to contact Officer Berg of the Heber City Police Department at 435-657-7973.