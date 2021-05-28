Police searching for burglary suspect in Centerville

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights generic_-7033521558729309392

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help in locating an alleged burglary suspect in Centerville.

Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.

Police said they spotted the suspect in Centerville just before 8 a.m. as he was knocking on the doors of homes and entered the backyard of a home shortly after.

Courtesy: Centerville Police Department

According to the Centerville Police Department, the man is driving a stolen silver Honda Pilot with front end damage and a license plate number of X101NL.

In a Facebook post, Centerville PD said the suspect fled from officers in the stolen vehicle and said he is “no longer in our area.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

Good Morning Utah

More Good Morning Utah