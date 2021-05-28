Police searching for burglary suspect in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help in locating an alleged burglary suspect in Centerville.
Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.
Police said they spotted the suspect in Centerville just before 8 a.m. as he was knocking on the doors of homes and entered the backyard of a home shortly after.
According to the Centerville Police Department, the man is driving a stolen silver Honda Pilot with front end damage and a license plate number of X101NL.
In a Facebook post, Centerville PD said the suspect fled from officers in the stolen vehicle and said he is “no longer in our area.”