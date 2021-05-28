Police searching for burglary suspect in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help in locating an alleged burglary suspect in Centerville.

Police said they spotted the suspect in Centerville just before 8 a.m. as he was knocking on the doors of homes and entered the backyard of a home shortly after.

Courtesy: Centerville Police Department

According to the Centerville Police Department, the man is driving a stolen silver Honda Pilot with front end damage and a license plate number of X101NL.

In a Facebook post, Centerville PD said the suspect fled from officers in the stolen vehicle and said he is “no longer in our area.”