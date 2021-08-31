Police searching for burglary, sexual assault suspect in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help in locating an alleged aggravated burglary and sexual assault suspect out of South Salt Lake.

The South Salt Lake Police Department is currently searching for 67-year-old Frederick Allen Maes in connection with a sexual assault and burglary that happened in the 300 East Block of 2700 South.

Officials say Maes is a parol fugitive out of Ogden, and walked away from a halfway house. He is currently a transient, with ties to Millcreek, Murray, and Salt Lake City and is most likely traveling on foot.

Maes was last seen in a 2016 Hyundai Elantra with a temporary tag.

“Maes has an active statewide Felony 2 No Bail Warrant issued by the Board of Pardons for possessions of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, aggravated assault, aggravated sexual assault, and others,” the South Salt Lake Police Department said in a news release.

The public is advised to use caution when contacting Maes and police believe he may be armed.