BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen her?

Bountiful City Police are searching for a woman suspected of vehicle theft on Monday.

Police were able to find an image of the suspect after the burglary occurred. Her image was captured via surveillance footage in a nearby store.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or has information on the incident, contact the police at (801) 298-6000 and reference case 21-3693.