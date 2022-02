BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these people?

Bountiful City Police are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in burglarizing a vehicle.

(Courtesy of Bountiful Police)

Authorities say the suspects used a credit card that was linked to a vehicle burglary.

Officials are asking anyone who may have seen these people or know of their whereabouts to contact the police at (801) 298-6000 while referencing case number 22-171.