Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ catalytic converter thieves in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen them?

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department is asking the public for help in locating suspects who were allegedly involved in catalytic converter thefts in Cottonwood Heights.

Police say on July 30, the two suspects, pictured below, attempted to steal a catalytic converter in the area of 69000 S. Union Park Center in Cottonwood Heights before they were confronted.

Courtesy: Cottonwood Heights Police Department

The suspects then drove off in a white Dodge Grand Caravan before police arrived. Police said the vehicle had a California license plate that read 5SWM787.

Then, on Aug. 5, West Valley City police responded to reports of a man with a gun where the victim saw a man get into a white van with the same license plate carrying what appeared to be a catalytic converter.

The victim later told officers the man pulled a gun on him. Police consider the two suspects to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the two suspects or the van pictured above, you are asked to contact Detective Griffith the Cottonwood Heights Police Department at 801-944-7013