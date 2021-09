SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen him?

Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who allegedly stole a rifle from a Scheels in Sandy.

A photo taken by the store’s security camera shows the man, who made no effort to conceal his face, strolling out of the store, rifle in hand.

Courtesy: Sandy Police Department

“Please help get this gun off the streets,” the Sandy Police Department wrote in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on him is asked to call (801) 799-3000.