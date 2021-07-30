Police searching for alleged garbage dumper in Logan

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Logan City Police Department

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Logan City Police Department is asking the public for a person accused of illegally dumping garbage in Logan.

Police say the person, who was allegedly driving the car pictured below, dumped a trailer full of garbage outside the gates of a closed landfill on July 24.

Courtesy: Logan City Police Department

“Logan City Police would like to speak with him about it,” police said in a Facebook post.

If you know the person involved, you are asked to contact Detective Olsen of the Logan City Police Department at 435-716-9473.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files