Police searching for alleged garbage dumper in Logan

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Logan City Police Department is asking the public for a person accused of illegally dumping garbage in Logan.

Police say the person, who was allegedly driving the car pictured below, dumped a trailer full of garbage outside the gates of a closed landfill on July 24.

Courtesy: Logan City Police Department

“Logan City Police would like to speak with him about it,” police said in a Facebook post.

If you know the person involved, you are asked to contact Detective Olsen of the Logan City Police Department at 435-716-9473.