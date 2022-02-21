Police searching for 81-year-old man missing out of West Jordan

by: Kiah Armstrong

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A silver alert has been issued for an elderly man with special needs who was last seen in West Jordan Monday afternoon.

Richard Bert Thomas, 81, left his residence in West Jordan to visit family in Payson, police say. He last spoke with his daughter around 2 p.m.

Thomas’ last known location showed him going southbound in Nephi on I-15 around 5 p.m.

He is driving a silver 2017 Lexus ES with a Utah license plate number U750GU and has early-onset dementia.

Thomas is described as being a white male, 5’8, 160 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a black jacket.

