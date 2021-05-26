16-year-old boy found dead in Taylorsville, 17-year-old in custody

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was found dead in a trailer on Wednesday.

According to the Unified Police Department, police responded to a report of a body found in the back yard of a Taylorsville home.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old boy dead inside a cargo trailer.

Police have taken a 17-year-old person of interest into custody in connection with the death. According to Sgt. Melody Cutler with UPD, a K-9 unit was called in to find the person of interest.

He was later found by an officer just a few blocks from where the body was found.

The cause of death in the case is still under investigation but it is considered to be “suspicious,” says Sgt. Cutler.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.