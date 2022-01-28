UPDATE: Police locate 12-year-old missing out of Clearfield

UPDATED FRIDAY 1/28/22 9:16 p.m.

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – Police have located a 12-year-old that was reported missing on Friday in Clearfield.

Truman Jackson Mayer is an at-risk runaway who was last seen in Clearfield near 300 N 1200 W. on Friday around 1:30 p.m, according to police.

Mayer is a Hispanic male, 5 feet tall, weighs 70 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue pants, and carrying a red bag.

If you have any information, call 801-525-2806.