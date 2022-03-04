WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – The West Jordan Police Department is releasing a new photo of Cesar Adan Martinez’s vehicle.

Martinez was the victim of a stabbing incident which was investigated as a homicide. The 37-year-old’s body was found in the area of 8000 South on Bangerter Highway at around 2:30 a.m. on the morning of Feb. 26.

Martinez’s personal vehicle was missing at the time.

West Jordan Police is asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle so that they can better determine the events that led up to Martinez’s death.

The car is a blue 2008 Dodge Dakota 4-door truck bearing the Utah plate E36 6SM. The truck has a gray camper shell with a broken window, covered with a plastic bag on the passenger’s side.

Photo of the victim, Cesar Adan Martinez. (Courtesy of West Jordan Police)

West Jordan Police Department is asking for anyone who was in the area of West Valley and Magna City between Feb. 25 at 10:30 p.m. and Feb. 26 at 2:30 p.m. that may have seen Martinez or his vehicle to contact them at (801) 840-4000 and reference case WJ22-9583.