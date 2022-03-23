SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these men?

Police are searching for two robbery suspects who swindled an unsuspecting woman.

The Saratoga Springs Police Department says the incident happened at a Smith’s supermarket.

Surveillance camera footage shows two male suspects distracting a female victim while secretly stealing her wallet from her shopping cart.

The men later used the woman’s credit card to enjoy a shopping spree at Walmart, spending over $3,000.

(Courtesy of Saratoga Springs Police)

(Courtesy of Saratoga Springs Police)

(Courtesy of Saratoga Springs Police)

Police say similar incidents in other cities involve the same suspect descriptions as this case.

“Pay attention to your wallet/purse while shopping and be on the lookout for anyone attempting this theft tactic,” police say.

If you recognize these suspects or have information regarding the case, please contact your local authorities.