OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Officials are searching for a woman with ties to the Idaho area who they believe may have taken her son from his Ogden foster home.

Police are trying to locate 10-year-old Omar Lizarraga after he went missing from his foster home.

Omar is believed to be with his mother, Gelacitte Lizarraga.

Gelacitte has ties to the Pocatello, Idaho area and both are reportedly Shoshone Bannock Tribal members.

If contact is made with Omar, detain and contact Ogden City Police at 801-395-8221 or Utah Division of Children and Family Services Case Worker Patricia Garcia at 801-875-1393