TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for two men who allegedly stole a car in Taylorsville Thursday morning.

In a tweet, Cottonwood Heights Police say the suspects stole a purse and a blue Honda Civic GT with the license plate number G031LV.

The suspects then used the credit cards that were in the purse at Smiths and Aces Hardware on 3500 E Bengal Blvd in Cottonwood Heights.

Police ask the public to report tips to 801-944-7100.