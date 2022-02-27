TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect has taken Taylorsville Police on a lengthy pursuit on the evening of Feb. 27.

The chase began around 5:00 p.m. when law enforcement located a red Ford truck that had been noted as a suspect vehicle in several armed robbery cases throughout the past 48 hours. The suspect initially took off heading for I-15 when officers attempted to pull him over.

The truck eventually stopped on I-15 near exit 5300 and the main suspect, Thomas Riessen, exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot heading west. Two other individuals were still in the vehicle and were taken into custody.

Riessen continued to lead the police on a chase through nearby businesses and residences. Police K-9 units were called in, but Riessen has yet to be found.

Taylorsville Police issued a Reverse 911 call but later canceled it when they felt Riessen was no longer in the contained area.

Riessen is believed to be armed and dangerous. He was last seen in tan pants and a short-sleeved blue shirt over a long-sleeved white shirt. He has brown hair and a beard.

Anyone with information on Riessen’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Taylorsville Police Department at (801) 743-7000.