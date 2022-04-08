SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help with their search for a suspect who stole a car from a South Salt Lake gas station.

Police say the suspect pictured below stole a silver 2012 Chevrolet Malibu on March 12 from a Maverick Gas Station.





Courtesy: South Salt Lake Police Department

The gas station the car was stolen from is located at 3300 South 500 West.

Since the incident, the car was found unoccupied.

If you have any information that can help identify the suspect please call 801-840-4000 or email gzuluaga@sslc.gov.