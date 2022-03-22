SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen her?

Police are searching for Areli Esmeralda Arroyo Asuna, 14, a missing girl last seen in the Salt Lake County area.

The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake (UPD) says the girl is a runaway juvenile.

She was last seen getting into a vehicle with a 20-year-old man, David Lopez.

Authorities believe the two may be heading to Texas.

UPD says Lopez drives a black Nissan Altima sedan.

If you have seen these two people or know of their whereabouts, please call UPD at (801) 840-4000.