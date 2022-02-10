Police search for missing St. George teen

ST GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a missing teen from the St. George area last seen on Jan. 22.

St. George Police say 16-year-old Marissa Shapley was last seen near the area of Mall Drive and Riverside Drive.

Shapley is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say Shapley has family located in both Hurricane and Cedar City so it’s possible she may be in those locations.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen her or know of her whereabouts to contact (435) 627-4300.

(Courtesy of St. George Police)

